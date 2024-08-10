C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on October 1st

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

CHRW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $98.51. 745,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

