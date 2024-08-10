C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. 745,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

