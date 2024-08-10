CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.44-$23.33 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.440-23.330 EPS.

CACI International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,322. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.55 and a 200 day moving average of $400.98. CACI International has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $467.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

