CaliberCos (CWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect CaliberCos to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect CaliberCos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CaliberCos Price Performance

Shares of CWD opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. CaliberCos has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CaliberCos Company Profile

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

