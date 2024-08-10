California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.63 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

