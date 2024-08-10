California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Park National worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Park National stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $190.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.78.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

