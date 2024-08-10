California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,234,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

CAR opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

