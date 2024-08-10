California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

