California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of BankUnited worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 38.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

