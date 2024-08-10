California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Par Pacific worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Par Pacific by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.