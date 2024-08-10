California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,238,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

