California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.67 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.