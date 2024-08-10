California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $61.13 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

