California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,397,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,397 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

View Our Latest Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.