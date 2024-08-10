California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NYSE:PJT opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

