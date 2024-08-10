California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,919,000 after buying an additional 314,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 970,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 739,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $38.15 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

In other Liberty Live Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,121 shares of company stock worth $11,405,031.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

