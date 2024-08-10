California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

ICU Medical stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock worth $1,630,340 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

