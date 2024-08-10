California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,453 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.