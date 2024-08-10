California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,666 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,289,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,387 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

HLMN stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

