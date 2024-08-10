California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 131 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 2,926.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 136,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $104.94 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

