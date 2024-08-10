California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,355 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Palomar worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

