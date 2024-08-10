California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,802 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Papa Johns International worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 45.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000.

Insider Transactions at Papa Johns International

In other Papa Johns International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $83.51.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

