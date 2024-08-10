California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,099 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of St. Joe worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $3,213,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,030,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,965,946.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,329,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $12,265,005. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.2 %

JOE stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

