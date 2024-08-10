California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,349 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

