California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,521 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of HNI worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $221,383.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,284 shares of company stock worth $2,141,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

