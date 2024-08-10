California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 304 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

