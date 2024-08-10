California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,282 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $57,787,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,341,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after purchasing an additional 306,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $9,656,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

