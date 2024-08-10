California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,952 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after purchasing an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

