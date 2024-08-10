California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,671 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Certara worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Certara by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

