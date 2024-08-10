California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,257 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

