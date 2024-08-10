California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,792 shares of company stock worth $706,592 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

MIR stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.