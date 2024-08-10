Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 64,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.