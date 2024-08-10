Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.5 %

About Canadian Tire

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$149.51 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$126.25 and a 1 year high of C$169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.