Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 247932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

