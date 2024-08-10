CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Stock Up 20.3 %

CarGurus stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.