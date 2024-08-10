CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $25.06. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 130,809 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

