Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

CARR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.38. 2,339,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,888. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

