Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $16.02. Cars.com shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 21,584 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,051,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

