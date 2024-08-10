Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2024 earnings at $22.79 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $338.30 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average is $338.43.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

