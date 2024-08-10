Catherine R. Clay Sells 600 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.82. 801,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.