CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.