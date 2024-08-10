CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion.

