Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cellebrite DI

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $13.55 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.