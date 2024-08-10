Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.08. 6,375,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Celsius by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

