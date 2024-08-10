Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 126,203 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

