Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 5,288,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,197,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

