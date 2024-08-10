Cemtrex (CETX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CETX

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.