Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.59

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.59 and last traded at $71.59, with a volume of 1896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSR

Centerspace Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.