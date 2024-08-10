Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Centric Health Price Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.80 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.