Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

